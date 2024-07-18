As result of enemy drone attack in Oleksandrivka, Kherson region, man was killed

Today, on July 18, Russians attacked a resident of Oleksandrivka, Kherson region, with a drone, a man died.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.

"Russians used a drone to kill an elderly resident of Oleksandrivka. The 74-year-old man sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of the enemy drone attack. My condolences to the family of the deceased," he wrote.

