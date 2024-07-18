ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5215 visitors online
News
262 0

One person is wounded as result of shelling of Komyshany in Kherson region

обстріл

On July 18, Russian troops attacked Komyshany, Kherson region. One person was injured.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

"A local resident was injured in Komyshany as a result of Russian shelling. The 55-year-old woman was hospitalized with a mine-blast injury. Doctors are currently examining her and providing the necessary assistance," the statement said.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian occupiers shelled a number of settlements in the Donetsk region, killing 5 people and injuring 3.

See more: Russians shelled Myrnohrad in Donetsk region: 3 people wounded. PHOTOS

Author: 

shoot out (13842) Khersonska region (2181)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 