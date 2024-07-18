One person is wounded as result of shelling of Komyshany in Kherson region

On July 18, Russian troops attacked Komyshany, Kherson region. One person was injured.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

"A local resident was injured in Komyshany as a result of Russian shelling. The 55-year-old woman was hospitalized with a mine-blast injury. Doctors are currently examining her and providing the necessary assistance," the statement said.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian occupiers shelled a number of settlements in the Donetsk region, killing 5 people and injuring 3.

