ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6948 visitors online
News Photo War
700 0

Russians shelled Myrnohrad in Donetsk region: 3 people wounded. PHOTOS

Russian occupation forces shelled Myrnohrad in Donetsk region, wounding 3 people.

This was stated by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

Preliminary, Russian troops fired two missiles. Three administrative buildings, two residential two-storey buildings and an industrial building were damaged.

As a result of the shelling, 3 people were wounded.

Read more: Three people were injured as result of occupiers’ shelling of high-rise building in Kherson, including 16-year-old girl who was seriously wounded. VIDEO

Обстріл Мирнограда 18 липня
Обстріл Мирнограда 18 липня
Обстріл Мирнограда 18 липня

Author: 

shoot out (13842) Donetska region (4015)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 