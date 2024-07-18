Russians shelled Myrnohrad in Donetsk region: 3 people wounded. PHOTOS

Russian occupation forces shelled Myrnohrad in Donetsk region, wounding 3 people.

This was stated by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

Preliminary, Russian troops fired two missiles. Three administrative buildings, two residential two-storey buildings and an industrial building were damaged.

As a result of the shelling, 3 people were wounded.

Read more: Three people were injured as result of occupiers’ shelling of high-rise building in Kherson, including 16-year-old girl who was seriously wounded. VIDEO





