Russians shelled Myrnohrad in Donetsk region: 3 people wounded. PHOTOS
Russian occupation forces shelled Myrnohrad in Donetsk region, wounding 3 people.
This was stated by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.
Preliminary, Russian troops fired two missiles. Three administrative buildings, two residential two-storey buildings and an industrial building were damaged.
As a result of the shelling, 3 people were wounded.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password