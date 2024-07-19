Ukrainians now have "great strategy" of warfare - Cavoli

The course of Russia's war against Ukraine is becoming increasingly difficult to predict, but Ukrainians currently have a "great strategy" for waging war.

According to Censor.NET, citing the Voice of America, this was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of NATO's Allied Forces in Europe, General Christopher Cavoli.

"One of the challenges that we see, and one of the biggest lessons that I think we can learn from the war in Ukraine, is that in modern warfare, you either win quickly or you have a long job ahead of you, full of unpredictable twists and turns. And that's where we are now," the general said.

He stressed that the course of the war would depend on the ability to "generate force". In particular, on which side will be able to accumulate "high-quality force faster and take advantage of it while it has a window of opportunity".

The general noted that Ukrainians are currently generating such a force and skilfully building their strategy:

"Over the last few months, the Ukrainians have been focused on defending the eastern territories, not allowing Russia to freely use Crimea and southern Ukraine to attack, maintaining their access to the Black Sea and generating power. So I think they have a great strategy. It's just a matter of continuing to execute it."

Cavoli noted that a key part of Ukraine's "force generation" currently depends on the EU and NATO:

"This will require us to accumulate and produce more equipment than we thought, perhaps, two years ago."