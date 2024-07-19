If restriction on use of Western weapons is lifted, it will help us strengthen our defense - Zelenskyy

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, appealed to the Prime Minister of Great Britain, Keir Starmer, with a request to "demonstrate his leadership" and help with "long-range opportunities" of Ukraine.

It is noted that in his address to the British government, Zelenskyy said that "if the restrictions on Western weapons are lifted", it will help Kyiv to strengthen its defense and secure its advanced positions.

The president noted that "we can destroy" regions in Russia where weapons are concentrated.

Regarding Ukraine's ability to strike with long-range weapons, Zelenskyy noted that our country "still lacks the main answer to this question."

"I'm asking you to show your leadership on this issue," the president told Starmer.

Zelenskyy emphasized that the ability to use Western weapons to launch strikes on Russian territory is important for Ukraine's efforts to protect itself from enemy strikes.

In turn, the British government announced that the placement of British missiles is ultimately Ukraine's business, if it complies with international law.

