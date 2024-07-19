Global Internet outage: Problem fixed, it was not cyberattack

The problem that led to the global technological failure has already been fixed.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz.

"CrowdStrike is actively working with customers affected by a defect found in a single Windows software update. Mac and Linux were not affected. This is not a security incident or cyberattack," he said.

Kurtz added that the issue has been identified, isolated, and fixed. Organizations are advised to make sure they work with CrowdStrike representatives through official channels.

As reported earlier, the world experienced a global IT failure that affected airlines and TV channels.

