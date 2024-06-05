Connection is lost during power outages due to overload of mobile operators’ networks - Ministry of Digital Transformation. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine explained why the connection is lost during power outages and told how to maintain Internet access even during blackouts.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Ministry's telegram channel.

The report says that most internet traffic is usually consumed via home or office internet, and during blackouts, Ukrainians switch to mobile. As a result, the load on the mobile network increases almost 10-fold, and communication and the Internet become unstable.

In addition, the Ministry of Digital Transformation shared recommendations to help keep in touch during power outages.







