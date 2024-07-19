About 5 thousand workers were evacuated from Zaporizhzhia NPP - Halushchenko

About 5,000 employees of Zaporizhzhia NPP have been evacuated from occupied Enerhodar.

This was stated by Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko during an hour of questions to the government, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"As of today, we have evacuated about 5 thousand people from Zaporizhzhya NPP. They all work for Energoatom, and this is exactly the personnel we plan to use to complete the construction of Khmelnytsky NPP units," he said.

Halushchenko said that since February of this year, Russians have banned access to the plant for those employees who remained in the occupied territory. According to Halushchenko, such employees continue to receive their salaries, which are accumulated in their accounts.

