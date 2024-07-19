We have positive decision of the Polish government that will allow us to receive F-16 as soon as possible - Zelenskyy
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced a positive decision that will allow Ukraine to receive F-16 aircraft as soon as possible.
The head of state announced this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.
"Yesterday I met with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk at the European Political Community Summit in the UK to discuss strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities. And today we have a positive decision of the Polish government on the issue that will allow Ukraine to receive F-16 fighters as soon as possible," the statement said.
