We have positive decision of the Polish government that will allow us to receive F-16 as soon as possible - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced a positive decision that will allow Ukraine to receive F-16 aircraft as soon as possible.

The head of state announced this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"Yesterday I met with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk at the European Political Community Summit in the UK to discuss strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities. And today we have a positive decision of the Polish government on the issue that will allow Ukraine to receive F-16 fighters as soon as possible," the statement said.

