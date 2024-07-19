In Mykolaiv, there is "strike" on residential area. Three dead, including child (updated)

An explosion occurred during an air raid in Mykolaiv.

This was reported by the mayor Oleksandr Senkevych, Censor.NET reports.

"An explosion was heard in Mykolaiv. Please stay in safe places. Details will follow later. Do not post anything online!" the message reads.

Earlier, the Air Force reported a missile in Mykolaiv region.

Later, the mayor said that the missile had hit a residential area of the city.

Later, at 5:46 p.m., Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych said that one person was killed and there were injuries as a result of the Russian missile attack.

"There is also damage to the residential sector. All necessary services are working," he said in a statement.

Updated information

Later, Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych said that as of 6:11 p.m., three people were reported dead, including a child.

