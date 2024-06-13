ENG
Explosion occurs in Mykolaiv during air raid alert: There was strike outside city (updated)

An explosion occurred during an air raid alert in Mykolaiv. The Air Force warned of a missile threat.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

The Air Force warned of a missile threat and reported a missile in the Mykolaiv region in the western direction.

"Strike was outside the city, in an open area. Preliminary, there were no casualties," RMA head Vitali Kim later clarified.

