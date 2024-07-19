Occupiers attacked Kherson and Kindiika with drones. Two people were injured

On Friday, July 19, the occupiers attacked Kherson and the village of Kindiika with drones. Two people were injured as a result of the invaders' drone attacks.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

In Kherson, a 64-year-old man was injured as a result of the drone drop of explosives by the occupiers. He was diagnosed with a mine-blast injury.

"The victim went to the hospital on his own. Currently, doctors are examining him and providing the necessary assistance," the RMA said in a statement.

Russian invaders also attacked the village of Kindiika using a drone. A 47-year-old woman who was in the yard of her home at the time of the attack was injured. The woman sustained injuries to her head, shoulder and leg, as well as blast trauma and contusion.

The victim was hospitalized for medical treatment.

