Farion’s condition is critical, doctors are fighting for her life - Interior Ministry

The attack on Iryna Farion was classified as an attempted murder. The victim's condition is serious, doctors are fighting for her life.

This was reported by the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, Censor.NET reports.

The Minister noted that the police and other necessary services are working at the scene of the shooting. They have witness statements and are processing data from video surveillance cameras.

According to Klymenko, the investigation is in an active phase.

