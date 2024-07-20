ENG
News
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 565,610 people (+990 per day), 8,257 tanks, 15,542 artillery systems, 15,917 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Ukrainian defense forces have eliminated 565,610 Russian invaders since the start of the full-scale invasion.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 20.07.24 are approximately:

  • personnel - about 565,610 (+990) people,
  • tanks ‒ 8257 (+7) units,
  • armored combat vehicles ‒ 15917 (+15) units,
  • artillery systems – 15,542 (+22) units,
  • MLRS – 1121 (+1) units,
  • air defense equipment ‒ 895 (+1) units,
  • aircraft – 362 (+1) units,
  • helicopters – 326 (+0) units,
  • UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 12350 (+34),
  • cruise missiles ‒ 2401 (+0),
  • ships/boats ‒ 28 (+0) units,
  • submarines - 1 (+0) units,
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks – 20,968 (+59) units,
  • special equipment ‒ 2607 (+14)

