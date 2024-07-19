Ukrainian soldiers eliminate occupier who was taking biobreak. VIDEO

A kamikaze drone operator of the 79th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade eliminated an occupier who was taking a biobreak on Ukrainian soil for the last time in his life.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the liquidation of the invader was posted on social media.

"A brazen Russian sat down in a trench to do his dirty work. When he heard the drone, he pulled down his trousers without using paper and ran to hide. But the bastard was punished anyway," the post under the video reads.

