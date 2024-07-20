US declassifies data on its strategic nuclear weapons: 3,748 warheads in service. INFOGRAPHICS

The United States is releasing new declassified information on the US nuclear weapons stockpile, according to which, as of September 2023, the US nuclear warhead arsenal consisted of 3,748 units.

This was reported by the National Nuclear Security Agency (NNSA) of the United States, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

This number shows an 88% reduction in stockpiles compared to the maximum number of warheads of 31,255 at the end of fiscal year 1967 and 83% less than the level of 22,217 at the time of the fall of the Berlin Wall in late 1989.

The NNSA indicated that from fiscal years 1994 to 2023, the United States dismantled 12,088 nuclear warheads. Since 30 September 2020, the United States has dismantled 405 nuclear warheads. Approximately 2,000 additional nuclear warheads are currently decommissioned and awaiting dismantlement.

According to the National Authority's schedule, the number of warheads has not changed radically since the 2000s, but is declining.

The number of US non-strategic nuclear weapons has been reduced by more than 90 per cent since 30 September 1991. The report claims that the country has decommissioned and dismantled almost all non-strategic nuclear weapons developed during the Cold War. The department noted that non-strategic nuclear weapons are unaccountable under the START III treaty (a document signed between the United States and Russia in 2010, in 2023 the Russian Federation "suspended" its participation in the treaty).

The last time the United States published such information was in October 2021, after which it did not disclose data on the quantitative composition of its nuclear arsenal.