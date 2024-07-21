Zhytomyr region avoided power outages by not following Ukrenergo’s commands - State Inspection of Energy Supervision

For some time, the Zhytomyr region has been avoiding the use of power outage schedules, despite Ukrenergo's orders.

Ruslan Slobodian, head of the State Energy Supervision Service, said this during a telethon on Saturday, 20 July, Censor.NET reports.

" We went to check Zhytomyr region not by chance, because we received signals - appeals from citizens and data from Ukrenergo - that something was not quite right there," said Slobodian.

According to the Head of the State Energy Supervision Service, the dispatching service of Zhytomyr Power Grids confirmed to Ukrenergo that the command to apply the blackout schedules had been accepted for execution. However, in reality, "not all the queues were applied and the load in the region did not actually decrease significantly or not at all".

"The power system is not yet fully automated, so the human factor is also important. However, there is control from the state, and we will take action against those who have committed violations," Slobodyan added.

We remind you that the State Energy Supervision Service recently inspected the fairness of outage schedules in 6 regions. Zhytomyr and Dnipro oblasts recorded the most violations in the fairness of electricity distribution.

