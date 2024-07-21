Poland can hand over rest of MiG-29 to Ukraine in six months - former defense minister Onyszkiewicz

The transfer of Polish MiG-29s to Ukraine directly depends on the schedule of delivery of American F-35 aircraft to Poland.

This was stated by the former Minister of National Defense of Poland, Janusz Onyszkiewicz, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"The transfer of the rest of the Polish MiG-29s to Ukraine will depend on the schedule for the delivery of F-35 aircraft to Poland, which are supposed to replace them. I think it may take about half a year," the expert emphasized.

Evaluating the recently signed security agreement between Ukraine and Poland in Warsaw, the expert called it good, because it has "significant practical and political significance."

