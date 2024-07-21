In south, 99 occupiers, 45 units of weapons and military equipment, and 3 firing positions were destroyed in day

The defense forces of the south will continue to inflict fire damage on enemy locations, firing positions, and rears. During the day, 99 occupiers were destroyed.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was reported in the Defense Forces of the South.

During the day, we received confirmation of a decrease in the number of enemy personnel by 99 people. Also, the enemy lost 45 units of weapons and military equipment, including:

2 combat armored vehicles

5 guns

2 mortars

26 units of automotive equipment

5 operational-tactical reconnaissance UAVs

1 EW complex

4 boats

Also, 2 ammunition storage sites, 4 observation points, 1 UAV control point, and 3 firing positions were destroyed.

We will remind, in general, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukrainian soldiers eliminated 565,710 Russian invaders.