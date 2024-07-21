Five people wounded in Kherson shelling (updated)

Today, on 21 July, the occupiers fired on the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson, there are wounded.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, the Russian military covered residential areas in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson with fire.



As noted, a 65-year-old man who was on the street was injured in the shelling. He was diagnosed with an explosive injury and a hip wound.



The victim is currently receiving medical care.

Later, the head of the Kherson CMA reported that two civilians, men born in 1991 and 2002, sought medical assistance. The doctors assessed their condition as moderate.



He added that the men were wounded at around 3 p.m. during the shelling of Dniprovskyi district by Russian occupation forces.

The RMA also reported another wounded man: a 58-year-old resident of Kherson sustained shrapnel wounds and a broken forearm. He is being treated by doctors.

Also today, at around 16:00, a 52-year-old resident of Kherson came under Russian shelling. He was in his car at the time of the attack. The victim was taken to hospital with an explosive injury, contusion and a shrapnel head wound. Doctors are currently treating him.

To recap, today Russians dropped explosives from a drone on two civilians in Kizomys, Kherson region.