Russian troops shelled Nikopol district 11 times during day: 89-year-old woman injured. PHOTOS

On 21 July, Russians fired 5 artillery shells and attacked Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region with kamikaze drones 6 times.

This was written by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Serhii Lysak on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Nikopol, Pokrovske, Marhanets, Chervonohryhorivka and Myrovka communities were shelled.

An 89-year-old woman was injured as a result of Russian strikes. She received shrapnel wounds. She is hospitalised in moderate condition.

Infrastructure was damaged. Several fires broke out as a result of hostile attacks. Four private houses and an outbuilding were damaged, and another was destroyed.

A recreation centre, power lines and a gas pipeline were damaged.

