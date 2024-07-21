Russia drops 3,500 bombs on Ukraine every month. We need means to destroy Russian aviation - Zelenskyy

Every month, Russia drops about 3,500 bombs on the civilian population of Ukraine. That is why the Defence Forces need to destroy Russian bombers at their base.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with the BBC during his visit to the UK, Censor.NET reports.

"The Russians use 3,500 bombs against civilians every month. We will never have the same number of missiles. It is very expensive. And no one in the world can produce such a number of missiles for air defence every month," the head of state said.

Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine needs the means to destroy Russian aircraft at military airfields.

"They use bombers and therefore Russia should be afraid to attack us with these aircraft," the Ukrainian leader said.

In addition to the aforementioned means, Ukraine also needs a decision on the use of long-range weapons against targets in Russia, in particular from the UK.

"We need a lot of support from the Prime Minister (of the UK - ed.). We need this decision to use long-range weapons. We really need it. This is about fair responses (Ukraine's response to Russian shelling - ed.)," Zelenskyy said.

The President stressed that Ukraine needs support from the new British Prime Minister, Keir Starmer.

"I am not putting pressure on the new Prime Minister. He has only been in office for 14 days, I understand that it is not easy. He has to answer all the questions. Therefore, I have only one request, this one (permission to strike with long-range weapons on the territory of the Russian Federation - ed.

Zelenskyy added that he was counting on the UK's leadership on this issue, which would encourage other countries to make a positive decision.

As a reminder, on 18 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the UK to attend the European Political Community Summit.

The following day, on 19 July, Defence Ministers Rustem Umerov and John Healey signed an agreement between the governments of Ukraine and the United Kingdom on official loan support for the development of Ukraine's defence capabilities in the presence of President Zelenskyy. The framework agreement provides for a £2 billion loan to finance Ukraine's defence needs.