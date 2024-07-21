Trump’s ex-advisor Bolton: His concessions to Russia will be devastating for Ukraine

Former National Security Advisor to the 45th US President Donald Trump, John Bolton, believes that the former White House chief has no real plan to end the war in Ukraine, except for concessions to Russia.

He said this in a commentary to CNN, Censor.NET reports.

In particular, Bolton commented on Trump's statement made during a recent conversation with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that he would bring peace and end the Russian-Ukrainian war. According to the Republican politician, his former boss has no idea how to end the war in Ukraine.

"This is crazy. He (Trump - ed.) has no idea how he is going to negotiate and end this war," Bolton said.

The former adviser to the 45th US president believes that Trump's proximity to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will lead to concessions in favour of Russia that will be devastating for Ukraine.

The politician also stressed that the United States is helping Ukraine to counter Russian aggression "not out of mercy".

"We helped Ukraine because it is at the heart of American national security. It's about tough American interests, which neither Donald Trump nor J.D. Vance (Republican vice presidential candidate - ed.) seem to understand," Bolton said.