Rostov region of Russia was attacked by UAVs in the morning. VIDEO

In the morning, residents of the Rostov region reported a drone attack. Morozovsk came under attack.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Russian media.

This town is home to a Russian army airfield. This is not the first time Morozovsk has been hit by Ukrainian drones. This time, locals reported an attack by at least 8 UAVs.

As a reminder, on the night of 22 July, explosions occurred in the Krasnodar Territory. According to preliminary information, an oil refinery in Tuapse was attacked.

Read more: In Rostov region, 26 drones were shot down, locals reported "arrivals" at airfield and oil depot. VIDEO&PHOTOS

