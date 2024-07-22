Rostov region of Russia was attacked by UAVs in the morning. VIDEO
In the morning, residents of the Rostov region reported a drone attack. Morozovsk came under attack.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Russian media.
This town is home to a Russian army airfield. This is not the first time Morozovsk has been hit by Ukrainian drones. This time, locals reported an attack by at least 8 UAVs.
As a reminder, on the night of 22 July, explosions occurred in the Krasnodar Territory. According to preliminary information, an oil refinery in Tuapse was attacked.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password