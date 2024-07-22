US elections: Harris narrowly trails Trump - NYT

The latest polls show that Kamala Harris, who may become the Democratic candidate in the US presidential election, is lagging behind Republican candidate Donald Trump by an average of two percentage points - 46% to 48%.

According to Censor.NET, this was written by The New York Times.

It is noted that Harris's position is better than Joe Biden's: on average, he was three percentage points behind Trump in the polls - 47% to 44%.

In polls conducted in swing states before Biden dropped out and before the assassination attempt on Trump, Harris was only one percentage point behind in the crucial state of Pennsylvania. And she beat Trump by a more comfortable five percentage points in Virginia.

In both states, Harris performed slightly better than Biden among black voters, young voters and women - all groups that Democrats need to succeed, the publication notes.

As a reminder, on Sunday, 21 July, US President Joe Biden announced that he was withdrawing from the presidential race. Instead, he offered the Democrats the candidacy of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Later, US Vice President Kamala Harris confirmed that she would run for president of the United States.