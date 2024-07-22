Kuleba goes to China: to talk about ways to stop Russian aggression
On 23-25 July, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba will visit China at the invitation of Minister for Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China Wang Yi.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
As noted, during the meetings and negotiations, the parties will exchange views on the current state and prospects for the development of bilateral relations.
"The main topic of discussion will be the search for ways to stop Russian aggression and China's possible role in achieving a sustainable and just peace," the Foreign Ministry said.
Earlier, the State Department stressed that China could play a productive role in ending the war in Ukraine.
