Lviv bids farewell to Iryna Farion

The funeral service for linguist, public figure, former MP Iryna Farion, who was killed by an unknown person on the evening of 19 July 2024, has begun at the Garrison Church of the Holy Apostles Peter and Paul in Lviv.

Hundreds of people, including Farion's relatives, colleagues, students and other citizens, gathered near the Garrison Church. There are also many law enforcement officers there.

The linguist will be buried at the Lychakiv Cemetery in Lviv.

The murder of Iryna Farion

In the evening of 19 July, an unknown person shot at Iryna Farion on Masaryk Street in Lviv.

The shooter, according to local public media, was seen by neighbours. The shooter was a guy of 20-25 years old. He was waiting for her at the exit, had a gun without a silencer, and was wearing gloves.

Doctors hospitalised the linguist with a head injury.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs later reported that the attack on Irina Farion was classified as an attempted murder. It was reported that the victim's condition was serious, and doctors were fighting for her life.

The doctors operated on Farion, but failed to save her life.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said that law enforcement officers are considering several versions of the murders. Among them: personal animosity and Farion's social and political activities.

Law enforcement officers published photos and descriptions of a man who may be involved in Farion's murder.

