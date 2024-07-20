Main versions of murder of Farion: personal animosity and its social and political activity - Klymenko

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko held an operational meeting on solving the murder of Iryna Farion.

According to Censor.NET, the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs wrote about this in his Telegram channel.

He noted that law enforcement officers, together with the SBU, are conducting search operations to find the shooter. At the same time, technical capabilities are being used to identify the attacker.

"The main versions that are being considered at the moment are personal animosity, Ms Farion's social and political activities. We do not rule out the possibility that the murder was a contract killing. We have gathered operational information, which is currently being checked - it is too early to make it public. Law enforcement officers are working," Klymenko said.

During the briefing, the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs answered the question about the fact that residents said that they had seen a suspicious young man sitting on a bench near Farion's house for about 2 weeks, and whether anything was known about this man, said that nothing was known about this man so far.

"We are trying to establish who these people were or the person," the minister explained.

The first results of the investigation into the murder of Iryna Farion may be available in the morning, Klymenko added.

"At the moment, I can say that a set of investigative and operational measures is being taken. Almost all the police of Lviv and some of the police of Lviv region are involved. Operatives and investigative teams from Kyiv, led by the Deputy Head of the National Police and led by the Deputy Head of the Security Service of Ukraine, are also working. We are working together and will have the first results of our work by the morning, I hope. Experts and forensic scientists are working," he said.

According to him, law enforcement officers already have "some information" about the commission of this crime and the perpetrator of this crime.

On the evening of 19 July, an unknown person shot at Iryna Farion on Masaryk Street in Lviv.

The shooter, according to local public media, was seen by neighbors. The shooter was a guy of 20-25 years old. He was waiting for her at the exit, had a gun without a silencer, and was wearing gloves.

Doctors hospitalized the linguist with a head injury.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs later reported that the attack on Irina Farion was classified as an attempted murder. It was reported that the victim's condition was serious, and doctors were fighting for her life.

The doctors operated on Farion but failed to save her life.