Doctors operated on Farion, she is in deep cerebral coma. VIDEO

Doctors commented on the condition of Irina Farion after the attempted murder. The linguist underwent a full-body CT scan and was taken to the operating theatre for primary surgical treatment of her head wound: doctors are fighting for her life.

Doctors said they had removed all the bone fragments from the gunshot wound, but it was impossible to remove the bullet because it was in the deep structures of the brain. The victim is currently on artificial lung ventilation, Censor.NET reports.