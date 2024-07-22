Law enforcers publish photos and description of man who may be involved in Farion’s murder. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Law enforcement officers are establishing the identity and whereabouts of a man who may be involved in the murder of Iryna Farion.

This was reported by the press service of the National Police, Censor.NET reports.

Description of the wanted person:

age - about 20 years old;

height - 170-180 cm;

thin build.

The police report that at the time of the crime, the wanted man was wearing a pair of clothes:

dark-coloured sweatpants; a black long-sleeved sweatshirt with a red T-shirt with white stripes on top;

a black long-sleeved sweatshirt with a red T-shirt with white stripes on the sleeves and an inscription in white Latin letters on the front;

on the head - a dark-coloured panama hat with an emblem in the centre, with wide brim;

white high socks, red and black sneakers with white soles;

red gloves on his hands.

The murder of Iryna Farion

In the evening of 19 July, an unknown person shot at Iryna Farion on Masaryk Street in Lviv.

The shooter, according to local public media, was seen by neighbours. The shooter was a guy of 20-25 years old. He was waiting for her at the exit, had a gun without a silencer, and was wearing gloves.

Doctors hospitalised the linguist with a head injury.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs later reported that the attack on Irina Farion was classified as an attempted murder. It was reported that the victim's condition was serious, and doctors were fighting for her life.

The doctors operated on Farion, but failed to save her life.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said that law enforcement officers are considering several versions of the murders. Among them: personal animosity and Farion's social and political activities.