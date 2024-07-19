Iryna Farion died in intensive care

Linguist Iryna Farion died in hospital after an assassination attempt in Lviv on July 19.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing a statement by the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, Maksym Kozytskyi.

"It is a great sorrow, but despite all the efforts of the doctors, they failed to save Iryna Farion. Our sincere condolences to the family, friends and students of Irina Dmitrievna," the statement reads.

The search for the attacker continues.

