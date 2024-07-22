Kuleba told EU ministers how to help Ukraine’s energy sector: Strengthening air defence, quick repairs, increased imports

During a meeting of the EU Council of Foreign Ministers, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on partners to step up the protection and restoration of Ukrainian energy.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"Russian missile and drone strikes have destroyed or damaged a significant part of generating capacity, thermal generation, hydroelectric power plants, and electricity transmission system facilities," the minister said during an online press conference.

According to Kuleba, Ukraine is actively taking a number of steps to improve the situation in the energy system.

Thus, the Foreign Minister named 5 steps that will help the Ukrainian energy system.

"Our efforts are focused on five areas. The first is to strengthen air defence. The second is the rapid repair and restoration of generation and distribution facilities. The third is the decentralisation of the power system, including the installation of cogeneration units. The fourth is to increase import capacity from the EU from the current 1.7 to 2.2 gigawatts. The fifth is to raise funds and equipment from partners," Kuleba said.