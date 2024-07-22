Situation in power system will improve in couple of weeks. September-October can go without outages - Ukrenergo

The situation in the energy system is expected to improve in a couple of weeks, and we are confident that there may not be any shortages at all.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by the head of Ukrenergo, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, in an interview with the Suspilne TV channel.

Of course, there are problems with the deficit, but the good news is that we expect the situation to improve in a couple of weeks, as the volume of generation will increase, some generating capacities and some units at power plants will come out of repair," Kudrytskyi said.

What will happen to the light in the coming months?

According to him, the deficit will decrease slightly during August and will gradually decrease in September and October, if there are no new large-scale attacks.

"We have a pretty good chance of going through this period either without outages or with radically fewer outages than now," he said.

Kudrytskyi reminded that half of the generation capacity in Ukraine as of the beginning of March this year was damaged or broken.

"And you know what, any other power system in this situation would simply collapse, there would be a complete blackout for weeks or months," added the CEO of Ukrenergo.