Ukraine and EU deepen cooperation in cybersecurity - Defense Ministry

The third round of cyber dialogue between Ukraine and the EU took place in Brussels, during which the participants agreed to deepen cooperation in the field of cybersecurity against the backdrop of Russian aggression and negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Kateryna Chernohorenko.

As noted, the Ministry of Defense has announced its intention to strengthen partnerships with the private sector in the field of cybersecurity to increase cyber resilience. The new initiative, called Soft Power, will bring together leading engineers, developers and programmers from the private sector and universities in Ukraine and partner countries to create advanced solutions for unmanned systems. This cooperation will significantly support the culture of innovation in the defense sector in the long term.

"Our pace of digitalization is now accelerating. More systems are being created and implemented. More systems, more data need to be protected. The scale of cyber warfare is growing. We deeply appreciate the partners who are actively helping Ukraine in its defense efforts, and we will always be grateful to those who support us today. I hope we will be able to establish more opportunities for cooperation with the EU in the cyber sphere, in particular through the IT coalition, to ensure better resilience of our infrastructure," Chernogorenko said.

The EU representatives reportedly reaffirmed their support for Ukraine's ability to withstand cyberattacks and disruptions to critical infrastructure. Participants also discussed changes in the cyber threat landscape, new legislative initiatives, efforts to build cyber resilience and protection, and cooperation to counter malicious cyber activity.

In addition, the parties agreed to achieve concrete results by the fourth round of cyber dialogue in 2025.

