Sweden to provide Ukraine with 13 backup generators to maintain power supply

The Swedish government has decided that the electricity transmission system operator Svenska kraftnät can provide Ukraine with backup generators to maintain power supply.

The decision concerns 13 standby diesel generators that were due to be replaced in 2024, according to Svenska kraftnät's maintenance plan. Instead of being disposed of or stored in a spare parts warehouse, the standby generators will be donated to Ukraine.

"Sweden will continue to support Ukraine and its people for as long as it takes. Russia's attacks on Ukraine's energy supply have been very large-scale, and the upcoming winter will be difficult. The transfer of 13 backup diesel power generators from Svenska kraftnät will make a difference. For example, they can provide power to a hospital or be used in the power supply system itself to help eliminate interruptions more effectively," said Minister of Energy, Business and Industry Ebba Bush.

