British instructors train Ukrainian recruits on Starstreak MANPADS. PHOTOS

UK instructors teach Ukrainian recruits how to use the Starstreak air defence system.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the website of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Starstreak is a British man-portable air defence system, a short-range portable air defence system optimised to provide protection against airborne threats.





See more: Latvia has sent Ukraine batch of more than 500 drones - Defense Minister Spruds. PHOTOS





The Starstreak missile travels at more than three times the speed of sound and can hit a target multiple times thanks to its three-dart-like projectile system.





