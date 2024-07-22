6 108 9
British instructors train Ukrainian recruits on Starstreak MANPADS. PHOTOS
UK instructors teach Ukrainian recruits how to use the Starstreak air defence system.
Censor.NET reports this with reference to the website of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The Starstreak is a British man-portable air defence system, a short-range portable air defence system optimised to provide protection against airborne threats.
The Starstreak missile travels at more than three times the speed of sound and can hit a target multiple times thanks to its three-dart-like projectile system.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password