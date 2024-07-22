ENG
Kyiv restaurateur Vladimirov bought Lamborghini during war and travels abroad on vacation through Shliakh system - media. VIDEO

37-year-old Oleksii Vladimirov, who owns a loss-making Georgian restaurant in Kyiv called Saperavi, bought a luxury sports car Lamborghini Huracan in June 2023, and two months later, in September, he bought a Range Rover of the latest model. He regularly travels abroad on vacation through the Shliakh volunteer system. He has also hosted Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klytschko and a representative of a state-owned company that buys weapons abroad at his restaurant.

This is stated in an investigation by journalist Mykhailo Tkach, Censor.NET reports with reference to UP.

