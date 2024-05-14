Unknown persons threaten journalist Tkach after publication of investigation "Unfit for Service"

Mykhailo Tkach, a journalist of Ukrainska Pravda, and other employees of the publication are being threatened by unknown persons.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a statement by the UP editorial board.

For example, on 10 May, Tkach received a message in one of his messengers from a person who introduced himself as Oleksandr Slobozhenko. Slobozhenko was the subject of the investigation 'Unfit for Service'. The person offered him to "make a settlement" for a monetary reward. The text of the message ended with the words "I don't advise you to delay in answering. I know how to fight too".

On 11 May, during the day, there were a number of attempts by unauthorized persons to log into Tkach's Monobank account. Subsequently, he began receiving dozens of calls from unknown numbers and SMS with authorization codes from banking and credit institutions.

On 13 May, at least 10 employees of the UP received threatening emails: "I've already written to Tkach about this, but apparently he didn't get it, so I'm going to try to get the message across one last time. Sometimes the ability to shut your mouth in time saves lives. My proposal to close the matter in peace is still in force, I am waiting for a reply. S."

Such messages were sent not only to the editorial but also to journalists' personal e-mails

The publication considers these actions as an attempt to influence and intimidate both Mykhailo Tkach and other employees of the UP.

The UP appealed to law enforcement agencies with a statement about attempts to pressure, threats and obstruction of journalistic activity and asked to identify the sender of these letters.

Investigation "Unfit for Service"

In April 2024, journalist Mykhailo Tkach published an investigation. It stated that a group of young men from Ukraine who had gone abroad as unfit for military service or as volunteers were living a luxurious life during the war. In particular, the 25-year-old millionaire from Kyiv, Oleksandr Slobozhenko, was among them.

