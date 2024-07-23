Russia strikes at critical infrastructure of Shostka community in Sumy region
On the night of 23 July, the enemy launched an air strike on critical infrastructure facilities in the Shostka community of Sumy region.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration.
According to preliminary information, no one was killed.
"All necessary services are working at the scene. The consequences of the enemy attack are being eliminated and emergency repair work is underway," the statement said.
