ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8191 visitors online
News Photo War
1 360 0

Fire caused by Russian air strike is extinguished in Sumy region. VIDEO+PHOTOS

In the morning of 19 July, Russian invaders launched an air strike on the central part of one of the border settlements of Sumy region.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.

The store building was completely destroyed by the hit. A fire broke out on the spot. However, the rescuers managed to extinguish the flames, preventing further spread.

"The SES also inspected the area that was hit by the air strike," the statement said.

На Сумщині ліквідували пожежу, яку спричинив російський авіаудар

На Сумщині ліквідували пожежу, яку спричинив російський авіаудар

Read more: "Iskander" missile was shot down yesterday in Odesa region - Pletenchuk

Author: 

shoot out (13861) fire (700) Sumska region (1300)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 