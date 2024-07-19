Fire caused by Russian air strike is extinguished in Sumy region. VIDEO+PHOTOS

In the morning of 19 July, Russian invaders launched an air strike on the central part of one of the border settlements of Sumy region.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.

The store building was completely destroyed by the hit. A fire broke out on the spot. However, the rescuers managed to extinguish the flames, preventing further spread.

"The SES also inspected the area that was hit by the air strike," the statement said.

