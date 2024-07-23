Occupants plan to resume offensive actions near Lukiantsi in Kharkiv region - OTG "Kharkiv"

Over the past day, 22 July 2024, the enemy continued active operations in the Kharkiv sector. In the vicinity of Hlyboke, the occupiers used electronic warfare equipment and conducted detailed reconnaissance of the area using UAVs.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of OTG "Kharkiv".

As noted, the occupants plan to resume offensive actions near the village of Lukiantsi with assault groups of the 7th separate motorised rifle regiment of the 11th army corps.

"In Vovchansk, sporadic movement of personnel was observed to regroup assault groups," the statement said.

It is also noted that 10 combat engagements took place over the past day. The fighting took place near the settlements of Vovchansk, Tykhe and Hlyboke.

See more: Hlyboke village in Kharkiv region after Russian attacks. PHOTOS

The enemy launched 1 missile strike and 22 air strikes (36 GABs) in the areas of Cherniaky, Vesele, Lyptsi, Hlyboke, Pytomnyk, Mali Prokhody, and Karaichne. The enemy also launched 37 strikes with kamikaze drones and fired 436 times at the positions of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

During the current day, the enemy resumed attacks. As of this morning, 7 combat engagements took place, 5 of which are still ongoing.

Our troops continue measures to strengthen the resilience of the defence.