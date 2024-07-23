Kharkiv needs most advanced air defence system, one or two Patriots will not solve problem - Terekhov

To protect Kharkiv from Russian shelling, the city needs the most modern air defence system.

This was stated by Mayor Ihor Terekhov in an interview with RBC-Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the West's permission to strike the territory of the Russian Federation allowed the destruction of the S-300/S-400 systems that were firing on Kharkiv.

"After that, of course, the shelling of the city decreased a bit. But today, the Russians are mostly firing at us with FABs and GABs, and something needs to be done about it. We need the most modern air defence system, because we cannot say that one or two Patriots will solve all our problems - no. We need a whole system to be built to protect the sky over Kharkiv, it is extremely necessary," the mayor stressed.

