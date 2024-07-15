We need 25 Patriot systems to protect Ukraine in its entirety - Zelenskyy

Ukraine needs 25 Patriot systems to fully cover its skies. Currently, there are decisions on 5 air defence systems that Kyiv expects to receive from partners.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this during a press conference, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, Ukraine will also receive dozens of other systems and missiles.

As a result of the NATO summit, we have positive decisions to strengthen our air defence. Additionally, we will receive 5 Patriot systems from our partners, as well as dozens of HAWK, NASAMAS, SAMP-T systems and missiles," Zelenskyy said.

He emphasised that we need 25 more Patriot systems to completely cover the sky. This system is the highest level of our air defence system, as it is capable of shooting down ballistic missiles.

"Europe has given us everything it could in terms of air defence. There are several other countries that can give us more, and we are working on it - we have positive signals," the President added.