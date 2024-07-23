Russia will be sufficiently equipped to attack NATO in 5-8 years, says Bundeswehr General Breuer

Bundeswehr Inspector General Carsten Breuer has warned that Russia could attack NATO territory in 5-8 years, having built up sufficient military capabilities to do so.

The German general said this in an interview with the Sächsische Zeitung, Censor.NET reports citing n-tv.

According to him, it is now clear that "the Russian army is oriented towards the West".

"In five to eight years, Moscow's armed forces will be equipped with the material and personnel to attack NATO territory," Breuer said.

Read more: Zhovkva on possibility of Poland shooting down Russian missiles over Ukraine: communication continues with Warsaw and at level of NATO countries

He noted that this estimate is based on his own analysis, information from intelligence services and allied forces, as well as statements by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

"The Russian army produces between 1,000 and 1,500 additional tanks every year. The five largest European NATO member states have only half that number in their arsenal," Breuer concluded.