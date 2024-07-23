Occupier are building up groups in Zaporizhzhia, - Tavria OSGT

Russian occupation forces are replenishing their personnel in the occupied Zaporizhzhia region.

This was stated by the spokesperson for the Tavria separate military unit Dmytro Lykhovii, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Now, if we take the number of enemy personnel, for example, in the Zaporizhzhia region, there are quite a lot of Russians here, almost 90,000. And there has been an increase in this number - two thousand more have been added over the past three weeks," he said.

According to the intelligence, there are no drastic significant changes that would affect the nature of the fighting. There are also no signs of the formation of an enemy offensive group, added Lykhovii.

"That is, the number of enemy troops in the Zaporizhzhia region is not enough for effective offensive actions somewhere else," the spokesman for the Tavria separate military unit concluded.