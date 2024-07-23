SSU: Two Russian spies, who collected data on locations of Defense Forces in Odesa region, get 8 years in prison

Thanks to the SSU evidence base, two FSB informers operating in the Odesa region received real prison terms. The criminals were reconnoitering the locations of the Defense Forces' command posts.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press center.

As noted, the headquarters of the Armed Forces Command in the southern direction were in the area of special attention of the enemy's henchmen.

How were the enemy informants detained?

SSU officers detained both criminals red-handed in April this year during a special operation in the regional center.

Before the detention, Russian informants tried to photograph the perimeter of the potential target building and pass its geolocation to the aggressor.

In case of receiving the relevant coordinates, the occupiers planned to inflict fire on them. However, the SSU thwarted the ruscists' plans.

What did the court decide?

Based on the SSU's materials, the court sentenced both offenders to 8 years in prison.

According to the investigation, the convicts are two citizens of one of the South Caucasus countries who lived in Odesa. There, they were remotely involved in reconnaissance and subversive activities by the FSB.

"To identify the 'right' targets, the foreigners went around the area, where they first tried to identify the locations of the Defense Forces, and then collected information about the available personnel and their functionality.

In the future, the enemy's henchmen hoped to create their own network of informants, whom they planned to recruit under the guise of a public organization," the SSU emphasizes.

Based on the evidence collected, the court found both offenders guilty under Part 3 of Art. 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information about the location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine committed under martial law).