Russia ignores Turkey’s requests to visit Ukrainian prisoners of war, - Ombudsman Malkoc

Russia is ignoring the request of the Turkish Ombudsman to visit Ukrainian prisoners of war in Russia.

This was stated by Turkish Ombudsman Şeref Malkoç at a meeting with the relatives of Ukrainian prisoners, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Based on the results (of the visit to Ukraine - Ed.), we held an online meeting with Russian Ombudsman Tatyana Moskalkova and wrote a letter, but we did not receive a response. In this regard, I wrote a letter to the Russian Embassy in Ankara on July 5, 2024. In the letter, I mentioned my visit to Ukraine, my visit to Russian prisoners of war in Ukraine, and expressed my desire to visit Ukrainian prisoners of war in Russia. As of now, I am waiting for a response," he said.

Read more: AFU General Staff: 83 combat engagements took place since beginning of day, enemy attacks in Pokrovsk direction mostly

According to Malkoç, in the absence of a response, Turkey also intends to address the UN Secretary General on this issue.

He added that they are currently trying to establish all possible contacts on this issue.

"It is not easy because we are dealing with Russia... But we will continue our efforts, we will do everything in our power... As ombudsmen, we do not wait for political or other decisions, we carry out our work constantly and systematically," the ombudsman said.