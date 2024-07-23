AFU General Staff: 83 combat engagements took place since beginning of day, enemy attacks in Pokrovsk direction mostly

As of 4 p.m., the occupiers made 83 attempts to push our troops out of their positions. Combat actions are still ongoing in 17 locations. The enemy continues to attack most actively in the Pokrovsk direction.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The situation in the north

In the Chernihiv and Sumy regions, as of now, the invaders have shelled the areas of Popivka, Volfyne, Yastrubyne, Stepka and Kindrativka from the territory of the Russian Federation. In addition, enemy unguided aerial missiles exploded near the latter, as well as near Basivka.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

The situation in the Kharkiv direction remained unchanged - the occupiers unsuccessfully attacked 11 times in the areas of Hlyboke, Tykhyi and Vovchansk. The enemy also actively used the aviation component, dropping more than a dozen GABs near six different settlements.

In the Kupiansk direction, the occupiers made unsuccessful attempts to advance in the areas of Petropavlivka, Hlushkivka, Andriivka and Stelmakhivka. The situation is under control.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, the number of occupiers' attempts to improve the tactical situation increased to nine. Seven of these clashes took place in the vicinity of Makiivka and Nevske villages.

In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian troops stopped the invaders' activity eight times near Vyimka, Pereizne, Verkhnokamianske and Spirne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, fighting continues in the areas of Chasiv Yar and Vasiukivka. The enemy failed in three more attacks - near Novomarkove, Orikhovo-Vasylivka and Ivanivske.

In the Toretsk direction, fighting continues in two locations near Zalizne. Two Russian attacks have already been repelled. The invaders were repelled four times near Pivnichne, and another enemy attack was stopped near Toretsk. Terrorists conducted five air strikes on this city today, dropping a dozen GABs in total.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the occupiers do not reduce the pressure. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked Ukrainian defenses 27 times. There are 12 assault operations in progress - fighting is ongoing in the areas of Panteleimonivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Prohres and Novoselivka Persha. In addition, the enemy dropped a total of seven GABs near Vovche, and fired from multiple rocket launchers in the direction of Oleksandropil and the previously mentioned Novoselivka Persha.

In the Kurakhove direction, two militant attacks continue near Krasnohorivka. The situation is under control of the Defense Forces. Five more attacks were repelled in the same area and in the vicinity of Kostiantynivka. The enemy suffered losses. Calculations are ongoing.

Hostilities in the south

In the Vremivka, Orikhiv and Prydniprovskyi directions, Ukrainian troops repelled one attack by the occupiers. The enemy supported its actions with air strikes four times, firing unguided missiles near Urozhaine and dropping GABs in the areas of Mala Tokmachka and Kamianske.

In other areas, the situation remained unchanged.

