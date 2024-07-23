There will be no significant advances of Russian troops in Ukraine, small operations are possible, - Bundeswehr General Breuer
General Carsten Breuer, Inspector General of the Bundeswehr, believes that there will be no significant changes at the front in the near future.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Stuttgarter Zeitung.
According to him, no significant changes in the situation on the front line should be expected, but Ukraine remains dependent on Western support.
Breuer does not rule out "small, slow operations," but "large-scale offensives" are unlikely to occur.
"The concentration of troops will be immediately noticed and will lead to countermeasures," the general said.
