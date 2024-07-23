DTEK plans to restore 60-70% of generation by October - Sakharuk

"DTEK intends to restore 60-70% of its thermal generation facilities destroyed by Russian shelling by October this year.

This was announced by DTEK's Executive Director Dmytro Sakharuk during the "Dialogues with NV. The Future of Ukrainian Energy", Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

We plan to restore 60-70% of the generation we had before the shelling. We lost 90% of our generation, and we plan to restore 60-70%... We plan to restore it by October, again, provided there is no new shelling. Some of the generation is coming back online, while some units are severely damaged, so it will take longer to restore them," he said.

According to the executive director, all the power plants of the energy holding have sustained significant damage to the building structures in addition to equipment.

Our stations have no roofs or walls. At low temperatures, even the equipment we will restore will not work. Donors do not finance works and do not finance materials. And this is almost 70% of the cost of restoration," he added.

According to Sakharuk, the energy holding is currently working to restore generation at its own expense, as well as by receiving a small amount of equipment that is being removed from old power plants in Europe with the support of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, which is 10-15% of the required amount.

According to the Executive Director, DTEK intends to invest UAH 4 billion in the restoration of generation by the end of 2024 in addition to the UAH 1.3 billion already invested. At the same time, the total need for financial resources to restore generation is $350-400 million, which is three times higher than last season, when the energy holding restored 10 units, investing $110 million of its own funds.